Iranian lawmaker dies from coronavirus

An Iranian lawmaker has died from coronavirus, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reports, in an another sign the disease is spreading within state institutions.

Iran is one of the countries outside China most affected by the epidemic. As of Friday, the country had reported 4747 infections.

The MP who died on Friday is Fatemeh Rahbar, a conservative lawmaker from Tehran, Tasnim said on Saturday. It did not say if she was included in the country's official toll of 124 deaths from the virus, given on Friday.

On March 2, Tasnim reported the death of Mohammad Mirmohammadi, a member of the Expediency Council, intended to resolve disputes between parliament and the Guardian Council, a governmental body that vets electoral candidates among other duties.

Iran's deputy health minister, Iraj Harirchi, and another member of parliament, Mahmoud Sadeghi, have also said they have contracted the virus.

