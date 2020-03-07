Passengers off US await virus test results

Passengers on a cruise ship off the California coast have been instructed to stay in their cabins as they wait for test results that could show whether the coronavirus is circulating among the more than 3500 people onboard.

A US military helicopter crew lowered test kits onto the 290-metre-long Grand Princess by rope on Friday and later retrieved them for analysis at a lab as the vessel lay at sea off San Francisco, under orders to keep its distance from shore.

Princess Cruises said 45 people were selected for testing.

Four Australians are onboard the ship, the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age report.

Authorities undertook the testing after a passenger on a previous voyage of the ship died of the coronavirus and at least four others became infected.

"The ship will not come on shore until we appropriately assess the passengers," California Governor Gavin Newsom said.

Another Princess cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, was quarantined for two weeks in Yokohama, Japan, last month because of the virus and ultimately about 700 of the 3700 people aboard became infected in what experts called a public health failure, with the vessel essentially becoming a floating germ factory.

The ship off California was returning to San Francisco after visiting Hawaii.

Some of the passengers remained on board after sailing on its previous voyage, to a string of Mexican ports.

Princess Cruises said that no cases of the virus had been confirmed among those still on the ship.

But three dozen passengers have had flu-like symptoms over the past two weeks or so, said Mary Ellen Carroll, executive director of San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management.

"Once we have results from the tests," she said, authorities "will determine the best location for the ship to berth".

Michele Smith, a Grand Princess passenger, posted video on Facebook of the helicopter that arrived at the ship.

Another video showed a crew member wearing gloves and a mask and spraying and wiping a handrail.

"We have crews constantly cleaning our ship," Smith was heard saying.

In a post, Smith said she and her husband were not quarantined and were told that only the people who had been on the Mexico voyage or those showing flu-like symptoms had to isolate themselves.

"Spirits are as high as can be under these circumstances. We are blessed to be healthy, comfortable and well-fed," she wrote.

But a late-night statement on Thursday from the cruise line said all guests were asked to stay in their rooms while results were awaited, in keeping with guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.