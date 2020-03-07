World

Tunisia US embassy blast kills policeman

By AAP Newswire

Blast site near the US Embassy in Tunis - AAP

Two militants on a motorbike have blown themselves up outside the US embassy in Tunisia, killing a policeman and injuring several others. The explosion took place near the embassy's main gate, where a Reuters journalist saw a scorched, damaged motorbike and a damaged police vehicle lying amid debris as police gathered around and a helicopter whirled overhead. The Interior Ministry said two militants were killed carrying out the attack and five police officers were injured, while a civilian suffered minor injuries. State news agency TAP reported that one policeman was killed. "We heard a very powerful explosion ... we saw the remains of the terrorist lying on the ground after he went on the motorbike towards the police," said Amira, a shopkeeper. Sirens could be heard on the major highway linking the Lac district, where the embassy is located, with Tunis and suburbs in the north. The US embassy in a tweet urged people to avoid the area. Roads around security installations were closed in some parts of the capital and some international institutions were put on lockdown or evacuated.

