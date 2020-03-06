World

Weinstein to move from US hospital to jail

By AAP Newswire

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein - who was convicted of rape and sexual assault last week - is being transferred to New York's Rikers Island jail complex from Bellevue Hospital, according to his spokesman.

Weinstein was in the process of being moved shortly after 1pm local time on Thursday, Juda Engelmayer said.

He was taken to Bellevue following his conviction on February 24 after reportedly complaining of heart palpitations.

Weinstein was found guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.

He faces up to 29 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 11.

Jurors acquitted Weinstein on the two most serious charges, predatory sexual assault, which carried a maximum life sentence.

The verdict was seen as a milestone for the #MeToo movement, which was fuelled by his case starting in late 2017.

The movement inspired women to accuse hundreds of powerful men - in entertainment, business, media, politics and other fields - of sexual misconduct.

