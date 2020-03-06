Dubai ruler’s daughters abducted: UK judge

5370537724001

A British court has found that the ruler of Dubai conducted a campaign of fear and intimidation against his estranged wife and ordered the abduction of two of his daughters, newly unsealed documents show.

A judge at the High Court in London ruled that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, 70, "acted in a manner from the end of 2018 which has been aimed at intimidating and frightening" his ex-wife, Princess Haya, 45.