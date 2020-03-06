World

ICC backs Afghan war crimes probe, irks US

By AAP Newswire

ICC - AAP

1 of 1

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has authorised an investigation into possible war crimes committed in Afghanistan, which would include allegations against US, Afghan and Taliban forces.

The ruling immediately drew sharp rebuke from the United States, which has already imposed visa restrictions on Fatou Bensouda, the ICC's chief prosecutor, and threatened further sanctions.

"This is a truly breathtaking action by an unaccountable political institution masquerading as a legal body," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters in Washington DC, denouncing "ICC politicians".

Thursday's appeal decision overturns a previous ruling.

In April 2019, judges at the ICC rejected a request to open an investigation, stating that it was not likely to be able to serve justice.

The judges stated then that too much time had passed and that the expectation was that Afghanistan would not co-operate, making it unlikely that an inquiry would be successful.

Bensouda is seeking to investigate possible torture, arbitrary killings and other war crimes in Afghanistan since 2003.

The decision was quickly welcomed by many observers and activists focused on the war-ravaged country.

"This is welcome news for Afghanistan and justice for victims of war," the chairperson of Afghanistan's Independent Human Rights Commission wrote on Twitter, praising those who submitted testimonies and advocated for the case.

The prosecution would also look into soldiers and members of the CIA, and could also take in suspected secret detention centres outside Afghanistan.

Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director for Human Rights Watch, welcomed the ruling, saying the ICC was signalling that justice is not to be denied.

In 2019, the total number of civilian casualties since the UN began systematically recording the data in 2009 surpassed 100,000.

Latest articles

National

Fatal driver was ‘double the speed limit’

A Sydney driver who crashed and killed a boy had been travelling at double the 100km/h speed limit, experts have told a judge.

AAP Newswire
National

Man avoids adult jail for pedophile attack

A Victorian man who sought vigilante justice against a pedophile has been sentenced to nine months in youth detention.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld appeals pedophile Free’s sentence

The Queensland government has appealed the prison sentence given to a man who took a little girl from a Kmart store and sexually assaulted her.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

China new cases dip, Wuhan hospital closed

New confirmed cases of the coronavirus in mainland China are sharply down from a day earlier at 202 on Sunday compared with 573 on Saturday.

AAP Newswire
World

Coronavirus spreads to more countries

Coronavirus is spreading more rapidly outside China than within, but the World Health Organisation says the outbreak can still be contained.

AAP Newswire
World

Bloomberg to reassess US presidential bid

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg will reassess his campaign after failing to gain any traction with voters on Super Tuesday despite a $US500 million ad blitz.

AAP Newswire