Thailand scraps full-moon beach party

By AAP Newswire

Thai authorities have cancelled an all-night beach party popular with tourists in the country's south due to fears of the coronavirus epidemic.

A statement on Thursday by the Interior Ministry said the decision to postpone the Full Moon Party, scheduled for March 8, was made to prevent the possibility that attendees would spread the new coronavirus.

The notoriously wild party on the Thai island of Koh Phangan takes place on every full moon and routinely attracts at least 10,000 tourists.

