Dutch student group to return from Italy

5370537724001

The Netherlands, anxious to protect the public from coronavirus, is scrambling to put together a plan for the imminent return of about 900 students from a ski trip in northern Italy - the heart of Europe's worst outbreak of the disease.

The trip to the Italian Alps by the group, mostly in their early 20s, has stoked fears of a wider spread of the virus in the Netherlands, where the number of confirmed corona cases jumped from 38 to 82 on Thursday.