World

Christchurch teen charged after mosque pic

By AAP Newswire

A muslim worshipper prays at a memorial at the Al Noor Mosque - AAP

1 of 1

A 19-year-old Christchurch man has been charged by police in the wake of the circulation of a threatening photo outside Al-Noor mosque.

Sam Brittenden appeared in court on Thursday for failing to assist police with a search warrant.

His arrest followed a raid at a Christchurch property in relation to the photo.

Al-Noor mosque was the site of 42 deaths in last year's terrorist attack, which will be commemorated on March 15 - the first anniversary of the tragedy.

New Zealanders are anxiously anticipating that event, while police are upping security around Al-Noor and the Linwood Islamic Centre, where another nine deaths occured.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was devastated to learn of the circulation of the offensive photo, which showed a masked man threatening to kill worshippers.

It was shared on a social media network thousands of times.

Brittenden, who lost a request for name suppression, is likely to face further charges according to several reports.

He has been bailed on the condition he does not enter Hagley Park - the site of the March 15 commemorations near A-Noor mosque - or possess firearms.

The teenager is a member of a white nationalist group, which AAP has chosen not to name, according to news outlet Stuff.

The group disavowed Brittenden's actions, calling them "immature and unproductive as we do not use violence to reach our goals".

"(The group) does not commit the error of many conservatives who declare Islam to be their absolute enemy," a statement read.

"We will continue on our mission to build a community for young European New Zealanders."

Brittenden's father told Stuff his son had "stuffed up".

"I haven't brought my son up to be like this," Scott Brittenden said.

"I've got to support my son. That's the most important thing to me.

"I know he's stuffed up but I'm not aware of anything because no one has told me all the facts yet."

Latest articles

National

Fatal driver was ‘double the speed limit’

A Sydney driver who crashed and killed a boy had been travelling at double the 100km/h speed limit, experts have told a judge.

AAP Newswire
National

Man avoids adult jail for pedophile attack

A Victorian man who sought vigilante justice against a pedophile has been sentenced to nine months in youth detention.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld appeals pedophile Free’s sentence

The Queensland government has appealed the prison sentence given to a man who took a little girl from a Kmart store and sexually assaulted her.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

China new cases dip, Wuhan hospital closed

New confirmed cases of the coronavirus in mainland China are sharply down from a day earlier at 202 on Sunday compared with 573 on Saturday.

AAP Newswire
World

Coronavirus spreads to more countries

Coronavirus is spreading more rapidly outside China than within, but the World Health Organisation says the outbreak can still be contained.

AAP Newswire
World

Bloomberg to reassess US presidential bid

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg will reassess his campaign after failing to gain any traction with voters on Super Tuesday despite a $US500 million ad blitz.

AAP Newswire