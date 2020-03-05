Biden consolidates Super Tuesday comeback

Joe Biden has gained a further endorsement from a former rival as billionaire Mike Bloomberg quit the Democratic presidential race in a further sign of the party's establishment coalescing around the former vice-president.

Biden, 77, staged a comeback on Super Tuesday, winning 10 of the 14 states casting votes and setting up a two-way race between him and left-wing senator Bernie Sanders for the Democratic party's presidential nomination.

"This is a movement we are building and we need that movement to beat Donald Trump," Biden said on Wednesday, touting his campaign as one that could "unify this country".

Bloomberg, 78, who underperformed in the contests after dropping about half a billion dollars of his own money, announced he was withdrawing "to defeat Donald Trump because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult".

The former New York City mayor threw his support behind Biden, his "friend and a great American", whom he said had the "best shot" to beat the Republican president in November.

Biden is also backed by moderates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, who recently exited the Democratic race, clearing the centrist lane for the man who served as Barack Obama's deputy.

After a lacklustre performance in early primary contests, Biden is back where he started a year ago when he first announced his candidacy, as a frontrunner, resting heavily on his laurels as the vice-president to the country's popular first black president.

Thanks to his popularity among African-Americans and older voters, Biden was able to consolidate the Democrats' establishment wing on Super Tuesday, the largest and most significant test yet of the candidates.

Sanders was leading in liberal and Latino-heavy California - the biggest prize among the 14 states that cast votes - although it could take days if not weeks to formally announce results.

The self-described democratic socialist, who did well with younger voters, was also leading Vermont, Utah and Colorado.

Texas, the second-largest state, was a near dead-heat between the two candidates but Biden secured a narrow victory.

Primaries are not a winner-take-all and what matters is who gets the most delegates on a proportional basis. Tallying was ongoing.

Both candidates lack a path to a clear majority, requiring 1991 delegates to grasp the nomination at the party's convention in July.

The other main contender, progressive senator Elizabeth Warren, underperformed and had no viable path to the nomination. She faces pressure from Sanders supporters who want her to clear up space in the left-wing lane.

She was spending Wednesday with her campaign team to "assess the path forward", an aide said in an email obtained by US media.

Bloomberg was hampered by two sub-par debate performances and sharp criticism over his stop-and-frisk policy as mayor of New York City, which had disproportionate negative consequences for African-Americans and Latinos. He was also widely accused of trying to buy the race.

Trump took to Twitter to bash his fellow New Yorker after his exit.

"Mini Mike Bloomberg just 'quit' the race for President. I could have told him long ago that he didn't have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe's campaign, hoping to save face. It won't work!" the president said.

In an interview later on Wednesday, Trump said he would attack Biden over his dealings with Ukraine, citing an unsubstaniated theory popular with conservatives that as vice-president he used his powers to help his son Hunter.