More Barangaroo foreshore opens to public

By AAP Newswire

A new pier, cove and foreshore boardwalk has been opened to the public at Sydney Harbour's Barangaroo.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says opening up the foreshore at Watermans Cove is a fundamental part of Barangaroo's transformation into a world-class, waterfront precinct.

"It is with great excitement that we can release this stunning piece of the Sydney Harbour foreshore for the people of NSW to enjoy," she said in a statement on Thursday.

"Watermans Cove is a completely public space and with steps down towards the water, it's an incredible place for residents, workers and tourists to relax and take in the sights of our beautiful city."

Planning Minister Rob Stokes said Barangaroo was the most important urban renewal project to happen in Australia in decades, transforming a once neglected and inaccessible area of the city into a dynamic cultural, residential, business and retail hub.

"It demonstrates our commitment to ensure more than half of the 22-hectare Barangaroo precinct is public open space for everyone to enjoy," he said.

The plan was for public space to link the harbour all the way from Rozelle Bay to Woolloomooloo Bay and Waterman's Cove was one of the final missing links in making that vision a reality, he said.

Watermans Cove and the foreshore was designed by Lendlease and Crown Resorts in partnership with the NSW government.

