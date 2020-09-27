AAP Entertainment

Sydney sculpture trail hit by pandemic

By AAP Newswire

Sydney's popular Sculpture By The Sea exhibition has been postponed. - AAP

Sydney's popular Sculpture By The Sea exhibition has been postponed with organisers concerned about proximity of attendees during COVID-19.

The 2km trail of art along Sydney's eastern beaches and clifftops has become an annual fixture attracting scores of thousands of people.

But on Sunday it was announced the event, scheduled to run for a month from October 8, might not go ahead until next year.

"Due to current public health orders limiting mass outdoor gatherings, our 2020 event will not be going ahead as planned," director David Handley said.

Potential new dates for the exhibition include later in 2020 or early 2021.

"We are continuing to work with ... agencies, including NSW Health on reviewing all options for an exhibition that will ensure safe attendance," he added.

More than 100 artists have collectively spent up to $1.8 million freighting their sculptures to Sydney from across Australia and around the world for the 2021 event.

"So it was important to wait and see if there was any chance we could proceed with this year's exhibition as planned," Mr Handley said.

"Now, like everyone, we are waiting to see what might be possible, being mindful that everyone's health comes first."

