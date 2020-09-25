Vincent Namatjira wins Archibald prize

Vincent Namatjira has become the first Indigenous artist to win the Archibald Prize for his portrait of Australian Rules player Adam Goodes.

The great-grandson of the renowned Albert Namatjira was announced winner of the $100,000 prize, now in its 99th year, at the Art Gallery of NSW in Sydney on Friday for his portrait titled Stand strong for who you are.

The announcement was made virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"It only took 99 years," Namatjira said on Friday.

"This is a very important moment in Australian art. It's an honour to be the first but I also want to acknowledge all of the Indigenous finalists and Indigenous sitters for the Archibald this year and in past years."

In the portrait, the Western Arrernte artist has painted himself alongside Goodes, who he describes as "a proud Aboriginal man who stands strong for his people".

He recalls his "guts churning" after watching a documentary about Goodes' final season of AFL where he relived the player's expereincs of racisim.

"We share some similar stories and experiences - of disconnection from culture, language and country, and the constant pressures of being an Aboriginal man in this country," he said.

Since 2013 Namatjira has been painting portraits of important personal and political figures.

Albert Namatjira exhibited in the Wynne Prize in 1944 and was the subject of William Dargie's 1956 Archibald-winning portrait, the first of an Indigenous person to win the prize.

Art Gallery of NSW director Michael Brand said Namatjira's painting was selected as one of 55 finalists and is one of a record 10 finalist portraits featuring an Indigenous sitter.

"Vincent's work shows how much portrait painting still has to say and what strong voices our Indigenous artists have," he said in a statement.

This year the Art Gallery of NSW trustees also awarded a high commended honour to Adelaide artist Tsering Hannaford for her work titled Self-portrait after Allegory of Painting.

The six-time Archibald Prize finalist was inspired by Artemisia Gentileschi's c1638-39 portrait, where the artist used two mirrors to observe herself in the act of painting.

Their works were up against Angus McDonald's portrait of Behrouz Boochani, the Kurdish-Iranian granted refugee status by New Zealand and Wendy Sharpe's portrait of popular actor Magda Szubanski.

Also among them was first-time Archibald prize entrant Meyne Wyatt who last week had become the first Indigenous artist to win any of the prizes on offer in the Archibald's 99-year history.

The actor and Wongutha-Yamatji man won the Packing Room Prize for his self-portrait.

The winner of the Sulman prize was also announced on Friday with Marikit Santiago taking home the award for her entry titled The Divine.

The Wynne prize was also on Friday awarded to Hubert Pareroultja for his piece titled Tjoritja (West MacDonnell Ranges, NT).