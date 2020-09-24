AAP Entertainment

Tiny Rubik’s Cube goes on sale in Japan

By AAP Newswire

A "super-small" Rubik's cube is going on sale in Japan. - AAP

1 of 1

A tiny but playable Rubik's Cube, so little it fits on your fingertip, has gone on sale in Japan for 198,000 yen, or about $A2645, for delivery starting in December.

Billed as a "super-small" Rubik's Cube, it was created to mark the 40th anniversary of when the original 3-D puzzle went on sale in Japan.

The cube measures just 9.9 millimetres by 9.9 millimetres, and weighs 2 grams.

It's made of "ultra-precision metal," and comes with a box for its display, according to MegaHouse Corp., a subsidiary of Tokyo-based toymaker Bandai Co.

Orders began on Wednesday, only by credit card.

Rubik's Cube was invented by Hungarian architecture professor Erno Rubik in the 1970s. A US company turned it into a hit product in the 1980s.

More than 100 million Rubik's Cubes were sold worldwide in the first two years. It was an instant hit in Japan, where more than 4 million were sold in the first eight months after it went on sale in July 1980.

The new tiny cube was shown this week at an exhibit in Tokyo organised by the Hungarian Embassy, which also includes an artwork made with Rubik's Cubes.

Norbert Palanovics, the Hungarian Ambassador to Japan, said he has made a point to tell anyone who will listen about the Rubik's Cube because it embodies the small, simple but smart qualities of his country that he is so proud of.

"The Rubik's Cube is part of our everyday life, here in Japan, too, and inspires everyone," he said.

Latest articles

News

Election 2020: Merrigum wish list

Communication between Greater Shepparton City Council and the people Merrigum could be better, but overall the community has benefitted in the past four years, a community group says. Ahead of next month’s council election, Merrigum Community Group...

James Bennett
News

Police call for witnesses after Mooroopna assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a taxi driver was assaulted on September 14. About 12.30 pm the driver was assaulted in his vehicle by an unknown male offender on the shoulder of Peter Ross-Edwards Causeway near KidsTown. Police...

Lachlan Durling
News

The view from the carpet

So here we are heading into another spring and I’m lying on the carpet staring into my dog’s cloudy eye and wondering how long tea will be. Mr Dylan is on the record player. That’s what we do down here on the carpet as the days lengthen and the...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Pandemic dampens Germany’s Oktoberfest

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Germany’s scaled-back Oktoberfest event will still be marked by the traditional breaking open of beer barrels.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Succession big winner in the at-home Emmys

The 2020 Emmys will be remembered for host Jimmy Kimmel in an empty venue, while stars joined by video-conference, to avoid coronavirus risks.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Netflix ‘Cheer’ star on child porn charge

The star of the Netflix documentary series Cheer has been arrested and charged with producing child pornography.

AAP Newswire