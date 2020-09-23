AAP Entertainment

Captain Tom Moore to get biopic

By AAP Newswire

A biopic is being made about UK fund-raising hero Captain Tom Moore. - AAP

1 of 1

The uplifting story of 100-year-old British hero Captain Tom Moore, who kept a nation in lockdown inspired, is being turned into a feature film, fast-tracked for production in 2021.

The UK's Fred Films and Powder Keg Pictures won a bidding war for the life rights to the former British Army captain and World War II hero, who raised STG38.9 million ($A69 million) for the UK's National Health Service by walking laps around his garden in the run-up to his 100th birthday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moore's original aim was to raise STG1000 ($A1775) by walking 100 laps around his garden with the aid of his walker.

He also recorded a hit single, "You'll Never Walk Alone," that hit No. 1 on the UK charts.

In the process, he broke two Guinness World Records -- for the oldest person to achieve a UK No. 1 track, displacing Tom Jones, and also for raising the most money on an individual charity walk. He was knighted by the Queen in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle.

"I don't know of any 100-year-old actors, but I'm sure Michael Caine or Anthony Hopkins could do a wonderful job if they were prepared to age up!" Moore said.

Fred's James Spring, and Powder Keg's Nick Moorcroft and Meg Leonard will produce the film. Moorcroft and Leonard are also writing the original screenplay.

"This is a story about the power of the human spirit and Captain Sir Tom personifies that," Moorcroft and Leonard said in a statement.

"We are honoured to be telling this unique and inspiring story and are excited about audiences getting to know the man behind the headlines."

Spring added: "At a time of fear and uncertainty, 161 countries around the world embraced the beacon of hope that Captain Sir Tom provided. We are privileged that Tom and his family have entrusted us to tell their story."

Latest articles

News

Child drowns in Barooga

New South Wales police have confirmed a two-year-old boy drowned in Barooga this afternoon. Emergency services were called to a home in Barinya St at 1pm after a child was pulled from a pool unresponsive. CPR was performed and continued on the...

Morgan Dyer
News

“When can we reopen?”: Local gym owners desperate for clarity on end to restrictions

Goulburn Valley gym owners are pleading for clarity on when they can reopen, as doors remain shut despite eased COVID-19 restrictions for other industries across regional Victoria. Fitness Australia said it was “extremely disappointed and...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton brings the love for World Peace Day

Lanterns, candles and doves bearing messages of peace were just some of the images streaming across the virtual airwaves on Monday night for World Peace Day in Greater Shepparton. Local families along with people as far away as the Philippines...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Pandemic dampens Germany’s Oktoberfest

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Germany’s scaled-back Oktoberfest event will still be marked by the traditional breaking open of beer barrels.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Succession big winner in the at-home Emmys

The 2020 Emmys will be remembered for host Jimmy Kimmel in an empty venue, while stars joined by video-conference, to avoid coronavirus risks.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Netflix ‘Cheer’ star on child porn charge

The star of the Netflix documentary series Cheer has been arrested and charged with producing child pornography.

AAP Newswire