Sydney plans for summer of alfresco dining

Sydney will become a 24-hour alfresco dining city this summer under a plan to help businesses thrive amid social distancing measures.

Outdoor dining fees will be waived until March and the application process for outdoor dining permits will be streamlined.

Under the COVID-19 recovery plan developed by the City of Sydney in conjunction with the NSW government, fees and red tape that have deterred businesses from opening up to outdoor dining will be scrapped.

Lord Mayor Clover Moore says alfresco dining will help reinvigorate city life and allow venues to keep their doors open longer.

"Having brunch with friends, a wine after work or grabbing a quick bite and watching the world go by are some of the best moments of urban life," she said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Encouraging outdoor dining makes it easier for us to enjoy those things and support local businesses while maintaining a safe physical distance," she said.

The council was working with businesses along Sydney's high streets, in laneways and in the CBD to identify parking spots, traffic lanes and footpaths for outdoor dining in time for the 12-month pilot to begin in November.

The City of Melbourne will also execute a similar plan over summer.

"By removing fees and red tape and working with businesses to find as many outdoor dining opportunities as possible, we're supporting COVID-recovery while realising our vision of an alfresco city."