French actor Lonsdale dies at 89

Michael Lonsdale, a giant of the silver screen and theatre in France who worked with some of the world's top directors in an acting career that spanned 60 years, has died at the age of 89 according to his agent.

From his role as villain in the 1979 James Bond film Moonraker to that of a French monk in Algeria in the 2011 movie Of Gods and Men, Lonsdale acted - often in brilliant second roles - under top directors including Orson Welles, Steven Spielberg, Francois Truffaut and Louis Malle.