Succession big winner in the at-home Emmys

Australian nominees, including Cate Blanchett and Hugh Jackman, have come away empty-handed from this year's Emmy Awards, held under the shadow of coronavirus restrictions.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the ceremony was produced virtually, with host Jimmy Kimmel delivering his part of the show alone in the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, facing an audience of celebrity cut-outs, while recipients mainly participated from home.

Of course I'm here all alone. Of course, we don't have an audience," Kimmel said. "This isn't a MAGA rally. It's the Emmys."

The Television Academy and ABC boasted the show would include 138 stars in 114 locations in 10 countries.

Some of the winners received their trophies from presenters wearing hazmat suits waiting at their home, while others received boxes in the mail that released their Emmys -- and confetti.

Quirky Canadian show "Schitt's Creek" swept the Comedy awards. Stars Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Annie Murphy all won for acting in the show, while Daniel also won for writing and directing, sharing the latter with Andrew Cividino.

The comic-book inspired "Watchmen" picked up 11 Emmys, while "Succession" received seven Emmys in total. Australian Sarah Snook was nominated as best supporting actress in the saga of a media dynasty but was not among the Succession winners

Cate Blanchett was bypassed for her role as Phyllis Schaffley in Mrs. America, and Toni Collette and Hugh Jackman both missed out in the acting categories for Unbelievable and Bad Education respectively.

Writer Tony McNamara was also overlooked.

Meanwhile there was both elation and disappointment for people of colour in the industry after a record number of black performers won Emmy trophies.

Nine Emmys went to black actors - on a par with white actors. Among them was Zendaya's lead drama actress win for HBO's "Euphoria."

"Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson appeared during the broadcast, saying it should have been 'an NBC All-Star Weekend for Black entertainment industry professionals." But "because of COVID we can't even get in the damn building," he said.

"This isn't what it should have been, but I'm still rooting for everybody black because black stories, black performances and black lives matter," Anderson said.