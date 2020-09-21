AAP Entertainment

Blanchett, Jackman up for COVID-safe Emmys

By AAP Newswire

This image released by FX shows Cate Blanchett in Mrs America

1 of 1

Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Toni Collette are among five Australians up for awards at this year's pandemic-friendly Primetime Emmy Awards, which will come complete with hazmat tuxedos.

Jackman is up for best lead actor in HBO's Bad Education and Blanchett for lead actress in FX's Mrs America in the limited series or movie category.

Collette (Netflix's Unbelievable) and Sarah Snook (HBO's Succession) are nominated in supporting actress categories, while Tony McNamara is in contention for writing in a comedy series (Hulu's The Great).

Winners at the 72nd annual ceremony will have to celebrate at home for health and safety reasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, US broadcaster ABC says some trophy presenters "may be visiting some of the winners live" in specially designed hazmat tuxedos.

The awards will be live on Sunday night (10am on Monday AEST) with host Jimmy Kimmel recording from Los Angeles while nominees, presenters and winners will appear from around the globe.

Producers had earlier sent more than 150 video kits to screen talent to help them produce the show at home.

Sunday's festivities cap off a week of Emmy events which began with the first of five nights of Creative Arts ceremonies on September 14.

The HBO limited series Watchmen is the top nominee, with 26 Emmy nominations across the Primetime and Creative Arts streams.

Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby was up for two awards for her special Douglas on Saturday but lost both times to Dave Chappelle's fellow Netlix show Sticks & Stones.

Justine Seymour missed out on a contemporary costume prize for her work on Netflix's Unorthodox.

Australian cinematographer Greig Fraser won an Emmy for his work on the Disney Plus Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

with Reuters

