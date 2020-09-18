AAP Entertainment

Forrest Gump author Winston Groom dies

By AAP Newswire

Obit Winston Groom - AAP

1 of 1

Winston Groom, whose novel Forrest Gump was made into a six-Oscar winning 1994 movie that became a soaring pop cultural phenomenon, has died at 77.

Mayor Karin Wilson of Fairhope, Alabama, said in a message posted on social media that Groom had died in that south Alabama town.

The death was confirmed by a local funeral home, which said arrangements were pending.

"It is with great sadness that I share the passing of our dear friend Winston Groom," Wilson wrote on Facebook, adding her community had "lost an iconic author".

Forrest Gump was the improbable tale of a slow-witted man who was a participant or witness to key points of 20th Century history - from Alabama segregationist Governor George Wallace's "stand at the schoolhouse door," to meetings with presidents.

Groom was a 1965 graduate of the University of Alabama, according to the university, which said it was saddened by the passing of what it called a "legend".

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey also issued a statement that Groom will forever be remembered for his classic work.

"Saddened to learn that Alabama has lost one of our most gifted writers. While he will be remembered for creating Forrest Gump, Winston Groom was a talented journalist and noted author of American history. Our hearts & prayers are extended to his family," Ivey said in a message posted online.

Latest articles

World

Assange charged under contentious US law

A constitutional law expert says WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been charged under a US law that has been used for politically motivated prosecutions.

AAP Newswire
World

Biden slams Trump’s coronavirus response

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has slammed President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic as ‘close to criminal’.

AAP Newswire
World

NZ opposition tackles Ardern with tax cuts

National leader Judith Collins will attempt to wrest the prime ministership in New Zealand from Jacinda Ardern with promises of tax cuts.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

British actor Diana Rigg dies aged 82

Diana Rigg, the Tony and Emmy winner who was a venerable figure in Britain’s entertainment industry, working incessantly on stage, TV and film, has died at 82.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Netflix defends Cuties

Netflix is facing a backlash over its drama Cuties which is accused of the sexualised portrayal of young girls.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

UN enlists slew of celebrities for film

Grammy winner Beyonce, actor Don Cheadle and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai are to star in a new United Nations film.

AAP Newswire