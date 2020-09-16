Notorious B.I.G. crown fetches $822,000

5370537724001

The plastic gold-coloured crown that US rapper Notorious B.I.G. wore on the last photo shoot before his death has fetched $US600,000 ($A821,700) at the first hip-hop auction held by an international house, Sotheby's says.

The auction was a celebration of the history and cultural impact hip-hop has had on art and culture from the late 1970s through mid-1990s, and up to the present, Sotheby's says.