AAP Entertainment

Madonna to direct biopic about herself

By AAP Newswire

Madonna in 2016 - AAP

1 of 1

A biopic about Madonna has found a uniquely qualified director: Madonna, herself.

Universal Pictures has announced the studio is developing an untitled film about the pop star that Madonna will direct and co-write with Juno scribe Diablo Cody.

Madonna says she wants the film to convey "the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer - a human being, trying to make her way in this world".

"The focus of this film will always be music," said Madonna in a statement on Tuesday.

"Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

The film will be produced by Amy Pascal, the former Sony Pictures chief who produced A League of their Own, the 1992 film co-starring Madonna.

Madonna, 62, previously directed the 2008 British drama Filth and Wisdom and the 2011 period drama W.E., with Abbie Corning and Andrea Riseborough.

Madonna, whose last album was 2019's Madame X, has sold 335 million records worldwide in her career.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton is one of the luckiest places for lotto wins in Australia

The numbers have stacked up and the odds are in Shepparton’s favour. The city was announced as the number one place in Victoria and the second best in Australia for buying division one-winning lottery tickets in the last financial year. Five...

Morgan Dyer
News

NSW promises to ease border restrictions

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is promising to further ease restrictions on cross-border travel with Victoria.

Geoff Adams
News

Local psychologists “not surprised” regional Australians more likely to be impacted by suicide

Greater Shepparton psychologists say new statistics revealing regional Australians are more likely to be impacted by suicide than their metropolitan counterparts are “concerning but not surprising”. The research showed regional...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

British actor Diana Rigg dies aged 82

Diana Rigg, the Tony and Emmy winner who was a venerable figure in Britain’s entertainment industry, working incessantly on stage, TV and film, has died at 82.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Netflix defends Cuties

Netflix is facing a backlash over its drama Cuties which is accused of the sexualised portrayal of young girls.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

UN enlists slew of celebrities for film

Grammy winner Beyonce, actor Don Cheadle and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai are to star in a new United Nations film.

AAP Newswire