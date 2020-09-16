AAP Entertainment

Kim Kardashian in social media freeze

By AAP Newswire

Kim Kardashian West - AAP



Kim Kardashian West says she will freeze her Facebook and Instagram accounts for one day to protest the spread of hate speech and misinformation on social media.

"I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can't sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation - created by groups to sow division and split America apart," Kardashian West wrote in a post on Twitter.

The protest will take place on Wednesday as part of the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, a coalition of civil rights groups that led a month-long advertising boycott against Facebook over the northern summer.

The group says it wants Facebook to take "common-sense steps to address the rampant racism, disinformation and hate" shared on its platform.

On Monday the group called for a week of action including an Instagram freeze on September 16.

Facebook, which now owns Instagram, has said that it is working to stop the spread of misinformation and to flag hate speech on its platform.

Last month the company announced it had removed over seven million posts containing misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg also said the social media company will not allow new political advertisements to run on the platform in the week before the US presidential election because there wouldn't be enough time for journalists and others to fact-check them.

