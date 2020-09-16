Kim Kardashian in social media freeze

5370537724001

Kim Kardashian West says she will freeze her Facebook and Instagram accounts for one day to protest the spread of hate speech and misinformation on social media.

"I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can't sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation - created by groups to sow division and split America apart," Kardashian West wrote in a post on Twitter.