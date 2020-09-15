AAP Entertainment

UN enlists slew of celebrities for film

By AAP Newswire

Beyonce sits courtside before the NBA All-Star basketball game - AAP

The United Nations has enlisted a slew of celebrities for a film promoting actions to tackle the world's biggest issues from the COVID-19 pandemic to poverty and inequality.

The line-up includes multi-Grammy winner Beyonce, actor Don Cheadle and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai.

The 30-minute film entitled Nations United: Urgent Solutions for Urgent Times is set for broadcast globally and will premiere on its YouTube channel on September 19, the UN announced on Monday.

It said the film sets out the actions needed to build a better world as the coronavirus pandemic threatens global progress to end extreme poverty, achieve gender equality, promote human rights, tackle injustice and address climate change.

It "will take audiences on a dynamic exploration of the times we live in, the multiple tipping points our planet faces and the interventions that could transform our world over the next 10 years," the United Nations said.

The film features a performance from Grammy-nominated singer Burna Boy and a new version of a previous UN performance by Beyonce as well as appearances by education campaigner and UN Messenger of Peace Yousafzai, UN goodwill ambassadors Cheadle and actress Michelle Yeoh, and UNESCO special peace envoy Forest Whitaker.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed also appear.

In addition, Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts will host a radio broadcast and podcast version of the show.

Nations United: Urgent Solutions for Urgent Times is produced by 72 Films and writer director Richard Curtis.

