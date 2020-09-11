AAP Entertainment

UK Avengers star Diana Rigg dies at 82

By AAP Newswire

Diana Rigg, a British actress who became a 1960s style icon as secret agent Emma Peel in TV series The Avengers has died at the age of 82.

Rigg's agent Simon Beresford said she died on Thursday morning at home with her family.

Rigg's daughter, Rachael Stirling, said she died of cancer that was diagnosed in March.

Rigg starred in The Avengers alongside Patrick McNee's bowler-hatted John Steed.

The pair were an impeccably dressed duo who fought villains and traded quips in a show whose mix of adventure and humour was enduringly influential.

Rigg also starred in spy thriller On Her Majesty's Secret Service as the only woman ever to marry James Bond.

In later life, she played Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones.

