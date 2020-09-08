Knots Landing actor Kevin Dobson dies

Kevin Dobson, an actor best known for his starring roles on the shows Kojak and Knots Landing, has died. He was 77.

The United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County announced Dobson's death on Monday afternoon. He served as a former chairman of the organisation.

A former Army soldier and Long Island Rail Road conductor, Dobson began his acting career in the late 1960s, first appearing on shows like One Life to Live, The Doctors, The Mod Squad, Emergency! and Cannon.

His first major role came on Kojak, where he played detective Bobby Crocker, opposite star Telly Savalas' lead role as lieutenant Theo Kojak.

The show aired for five season from 1973-1978, and Dobson reunited with the cast for the 1990 TV movie Kojak: It's Always Something.

Dobson joined the cast of the prime time soap opera Knots Landing during its fourth season in 1982.

He played Marion Patrick "Mack" MacKenzie, the love interest and eventual husband of star Michele Lee's character Karen MacKenzie.

He was a main cast member of the series until its cancellation in 1993 after 14 seasons. He and the cast reunited for a miniseries called Knots Landing: Back to the Cul-De-Sac in 1997.

For his role, he earned five Soap Opera Digest Awards throughout his career.

He appeared on several other soap operas, like The Bold and the Beautiful as judge Devin Owens from 2006-2007 and Days of Our Lives as Mickey Horton in 2008.

His other credits included House of Lies, Hawaii Five-0 and Anger Management.

Dobson is survived by his wife Susan and their three children.