Czech Director Jiri Menzel dies aged 82

By AAP Newswire

Oscar-winning Czech director Jiri Menzel has died aged 82. - AAP

Oscar-winning Czech director, writer and actor Jiri Menzel has died aged 82 following a long illness.

Menzel's death was confirmed by his wife, Olga, who posted the news on Instagram and Facebook late on Sunday.

Winner of the Academy Award for best foreign-language film for the 1966 bittersweet Nazi occupation story Closely Watched Trains, Menzel was a leading figure of the Czech New Wave along with boundary-breaking directors such as Milos Forman and Vera Chytilova

Also nominated for a foreign-language Oscar in 1986 for the dark comedy My Sweet Little Village, Menzel was celebrated for his ironic takes on life, satires of authority figures and classic Czech character studies.

A longtime collaborator with Czech novelist Bohumil Hrabal, who wrote the book on which Closely Watched Trains was based, Menzel also adapted his books Cutting it Short and Larks on a String.

The latter film, a 1969 send-up of young people forcibly recruited to a labour camp, earned Menzel the ire of the Czech communist authorities and was banned until after the 1989 Velvet Revolution.

Menzel, who won the Czech Lion for lifetime artistic contribution and was honoured by the Karlovy Vary festival, had received the Medal of Merit, the French Order of Arts and Literature and a score of other international awards.

He performed some 80 roles in film and television, his last role as the title character in the Czech-Slovak co-production drama directed by Martin Sulik, The Interpreter.

Menzel had been cared for at home by his wife after health problems followed a 2017 brain surgery and meningitis. She commended Menzel's "bravery, taste, extraordinary will to live and humour" in an online post on Sunday.

