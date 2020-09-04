AAP Entertainment

UK Batman filming on hold after virus case

By AAP Newswire

Actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, causing production in Britain on the set of his film The Batman to pause, Vanity Fair and the Hollywood Reporter say.

Warner Bros, the Hollywood studio behind the movie, said in a statement that "a member of 'The Batman' production" had tested positive for the coronavirus, but did not give a name.

"Filming is temporarily paused," the Warner Bros statement added.

Vanity Fair and the Hollywood Reporter cited unnamed sources as saying the person who tested positive was Pattinson, the film's star.

