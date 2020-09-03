AAP Entertainment

Prince Harry and Meghan sign Netflix deal

By AAP Newswire

Prince Harry and Meghan - AAP

1 of 1

Britain's Prince Harry and his US wife Meghan have signed a multi-year contract with Netflix to produce different types of programs, the company says.

The couple - who have moved to California with their son after stepping back from royal duties in the United Kingdom - will make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple said in a statement.

"As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."

Latest articles

News

Moss-Blake wanted by Echuca police

ECHUCA-MOAMA residents are being asked to keep an eye out for Josh Moss-Blake

Ivy Jensen
News

The show must go on for Gareth Leach during COVID-19 lockdown

IF YOU’D told former Echuca-Moama musician Gareth Leach at the start of the year he would be cooped up in Melbourne, not able to make a living doing what he loved, he wouldn’t have believed you. But for him and many other musicians around Australi...

Alex Gretgrix
News

Moama a step closer to new police station

MOAMA is one step closer to a new police station after Murray River Council endorsed the planning proposal for the new site opposite the Cobb Hwy and Perricoota Rd intersection.

Anna McGuinness

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Dutch author Rijneveld wins Booker Prize

Marieke Lucas Rijneveld has won the International Booker Prize for translated fiction with the novel The Discomfort of Evening.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

‘Black Panther’ star Boseman dies at 43

American actor Chadwick Boseman, the star of “Black Panther,“ has died after a four year battle with colon cancer at the age of 43.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Venice opens pandemic-era film festival

The Venice Film Festival is kicking off in a less glitzy way than usual with socially distanced screenings and face masks to be worn throughout.

AAP Newswire