Prince Harry and Meghan sign Netflix deal

AAP Entertainment
Prince Harry and Meghan sign Netflix dealBy AAP Newswire
Britain's Prince Harry and his US wife Meghan have signed a multi-year contract with Netflix to produce different types of programs, the company says.
The couple - who have moved to California with their son after stepping back from royal duties in the United Kingdom - will make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming.
"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple said in a statement.
"As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."