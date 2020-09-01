AAP Entertainment

Ed Sheeran announces birth of daughter

By AAP Newswire

Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of a daughter. - AAP

1 of 1

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran says his wife has given birth to the couple's first child, a girl who they had named "Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran".

"Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter," the record-breaking musician said on Instagram alongside a photo of a pair of tiny socks.

"Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here."

The 29-year-old singer is the most successful British artist of the last decade, spending a total of 79 weeks at the top of the charts with eight no.1 singles, including the global smash "Shape of You", and four studio albums.

He married childhood school friend Cherry Seaborn in January 2019, according to the video for his song "Put It All On Me".

Lyra is the name of the protagonist in Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials, a trilogy that Sheeran choose as his book on the BBC radio program "Desert Island Discs" in 2017.

Latest articles

National

Sydney CBD cluster grows, 13 new NSW cases

There have been 13 new COVID-19 cases reported in NSW, including seven linked to a gym in Sydney’s CBD, with that cluster growing to 41.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld to keep borders shut for another month

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the arrest of a Victorian man with COVID-19 at Brisbane Airport vindicates her decision to keep borders closed.

AAP Newswire
National

Support secured to extend Vic emergency

The Victorian government now has enough crossbench support in the upper house for a six-month extension of its state of emergency.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Dutch author Rijneveld wins Booker Prize

Marieke Lucas Rijneveld has won the International Booker Prize for translated fiction with the novel The Discomfort of Evening.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Judge upholds Polanski’s academy expulsion

Roman Polanski will not appeal a judge’s decision to uphold his expulsion from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, his lawyer says.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

BBC accused of Rule Britannia censorship

The BBC says the final night of the Proms will feature instrumental versions of Rule, Britannia! and Land of Hope and Glory instead of traditional singalongs.

AAP Newswire