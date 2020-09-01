Tickets for Hamilton show in Aust on sale

AAP Entertainment

NSW theatre lovers deprived of stage shows by the COVID-19 pandemic finally have the opportunity to snap up tickets for the acclaimed award-winning US musical Hamilton.

The political musical will premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in March and tickets went on sale on Tuesday for prices ranging from $70 to $310.

Hamilton's Australian producer Michael Cassel said planning for the production started almost five years ago, with casting almost complete and the set under construction.

The producers remained committed to open Hamilton in March 2021 despite the pandemic.

NSW Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres also welcomed the release of tickets.

"This year has been defined by so many difficult and unprecedented challenges so it is fantastic that we have something as sought after as the Australian premiere of Hamilton in Sydney to look forward to in 2021," Mr Ayres said in a statement.

"The interest in pre-sale tickets was phenomenal which goes to show the public's confidence in the management of COVID risks, as well as the extraordinary demand for this amazing show."

Hamilton, composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, tells the story of US founding father Alexander Hamilton and has won numerous Tony Awards and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

