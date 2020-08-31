Arthur Streeton landscapes come to Sydney

5370537724001

More than 150 paintings, drawings and watercolours of Australian impressionsist Arthur Streeton will be on display at the Art Gallery of New South Wales in a summer exhibition.

Streeton's Australian landscapes and waterscapes, painted between the 1880s and the 1940s, are some of the nation's most iconic and he was a leading member of the Heidelberg School along with contemporaries Fred McCubbin and Tom Roberts.