Arthur Streeton landscapes come to Sydney

By AAP Newswire

The Arthur Streeton painting Spring.

More than 150 paintings, drawings and watercolours of Australian impressionsist Arthur Streeton will be on display at the Art Gallery of New South Wales in a summer exhibition.

Streeton's Australian landscapes and waterscapes, painted between the 1880s and the 1940s, are some of the nation's most iconic and he was a leading member of the Heidelberg School along with contemporaries Fred McCubbin and Tom Roberts.

"Arthur Streeton is undeniably our greatest Impressionist landscape painter and one who worked from a decidedly international perspective," Art Gallery of NSW Director Michael Brand said on Monday.

"This exhibition reveals the seminal role he played in defining a unique vision of Australia, while exploring the evolution of his art over six decades."

Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres said the exhibition would be "a must-see for lovers of Australian spirit, land and history".

"It is a unique opportunity to see the beauty of NSW through the artist's lens as some of Arthur Streeton's greatest works were painted in Sydney, the Blue Mountains and the Hawkesbury."

The exhibition was "the perfect reason to visit one of Sydney's most esteemed cultural institutions, while ultimately helping to rebuild our visitor economy", he said.

Arts Minister Don Harwin described the exhibition as "an unmissable event on the state's cultural calendar" with works from 42 public and private collections, some of which had not been exhibited for more than 100 years.

The exhibition will open on November 7 with tickets going on sale on Tuesday at www.artgallery.nsw.gov.au

