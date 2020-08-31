The Weeknd wins video of the year at VMAs

Canadian singer The Weeknd has won the video of the year award, the top prize at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The Weeknd won for Blinding Lights, which was also chosen as best R&B single in the fan-voted show.

The 2020 event took place on Sunday, looking a little different than usual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of taking place at a packed Barclays Center in New York, artists took the stage in audience-less locations around New York City to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Those performers included BTS, The Black Eyed Peas, DaBaby, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Maluma with CNCO and Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande. Hustlers star Keke Palmer served as host.

The most prevalent winner of the evening may have been Lady Gaga who, as well as her medley performance for which she was briefly joined by Grande, won artist of the year, song of the year, best collaboration and best cinematography.

She was also feted with the inaugural Tricon Award, taking the stage again to give an emotional speech.

Sydney group 5 Seconds of Summer were among the night's nominees, including for best music video for Wildflower, but left empty-handed.