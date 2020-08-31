AAP Entertainment

The Weeknd wins video of the year at VMAs

By AAP Newswire

The Weeknd accepted the video of the year award at the MTV VMAs - AAP

1 of 1

Canadian singer The Weeknd has won the video of the year award, the top prize at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The Weeknd won for Blinding Lights, which was also chosen as best R&B single in the fan-voted show.

The 2020 event took place on Sunday, looking a little different than usual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of taking place at a packed Barclays Center in New York, artists took the stage in audience-less locations around New York City to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Those performers included BTS, The Black Eyed Peas, DaBaby, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Maluma with CNCO and Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande. Hustlers star Keke Palmer served as host.

The most prevalent winner of the evening may have been Lady Gaga who, as well as her medley performance for which she was briefly joined by Grande, won artist of the year, song of the year, best collaboration and best cinematography.

She was also feted with the inaugural Tricon Award, taking the stage again to give an emotional speech.

Sydney group 5 Seconds of Summer were among the night's nominees, including for best music video for Wildflower, but left empty-handed.

Latest articles

Sport

Vandermeer set for a stint on sidelines with injury

Mooroopna product Laitham Vandermeer faces multiple games on the sidelines after copping an injury. The Western Bulldogs youngster suffered a hamstring injury in Friday night’s blockbuster match against Geelong. It was a tough night for Vandermeer...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Australia’s favourite horse was always a hit in the region

In 2012 Subzero — Australia’s favourite horse — dropped in on Tallygaroopna Primary School. He was back in 2013 for a stay at Katandra Farm to recover from a life-threatening illness. And in 2014 was a smash hit at...

Shepparton News
Sport

Legendary Melbourne Cup winner Subzero dies

SUBZERO, one of the true legends of the turf, has died – aged 32. The 1992 Melbourne Cup winner became an unparalleled ambassador for racing. And much more, becoming loved by the residents of hundreds of aged care homes and schools, which he...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Singer Justin Townes Earle dies at 38

Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle, the son of Steve Earle and known for his Americana and alt-country music, has died aged 38.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Dutch author Rijneveld wins Booker Prize

Marieke Lucas Rijneveld has won the International Booker Prize for translated fiction with the novel The Discomfort of Evening.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Judge upholds Polanski’s academy expulsion

Roman Polanski will not appeal a judge’s decision to uphold his expulsion from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, his lawyer says.

AAP Newswire