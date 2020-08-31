AAP Entertainment

Custom masks and black lives dominate VMAs

By AAP Newswire

Lady Gaga sported numerous costume and mask changes at the VMAs - AAP

1 of 1

Lady Gaga has dominated the MTV Video Music Awards show, with a series of visually arresting outfits, masked performances and three early wins, including artist of the year.

Gaga, who went into the show sharing a leading nine nominations with Ariana Grande, stormed the ceremony with multiple costume changes ranging from an exotic bird to a bright green ball gown - all accompanied by exaggerated custom-made face masks and muzzles.

"I was wearing face shields before it was a thing," Gaga said on Twitter during the show.

The VMAs marked the first major US awards show to take place during the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of taking place at a packed Barclays Center in New York, artists took the stage in audience-less locations around New York City to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Host Keke Palmer opened the televised ceremony by dedicating it to Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who died on Friday at the age of 43.

Gaga was also given a new lifetime achievement trophy, called the Tricon Award.

"This has not been an easy year for a lot of people," she said on Sunday night. "Stay safe, speak your minds, and I might sound like a broken record but wear a mask."

In the fan-voted show, Gaga and Grande took home VMAs for song of the year and best collaboration for Rain on Me.

The show also recognised essential workers at the frontlines of the outbreak and handed out trophies to Grande and Justin Bieber for the best performances recorded during the pandemic that has shut down live music shows since mid-March.

America's national reckoning over systemic racism was also on the minds of performers and presenters after months of street protests over the deaths of black people at the hands of police.

"It's our time to be the change we want to see," Palmer said. "We need to come together, and music has that power."

The Weeknd, accepting the trophy for best R&B song for Blinding Lights, said he was not in the mood for partying "so I'm just going to say justice for Jacob Blake and justice for Breonna Taylor", referring to the recent police shootings of Blake and Taylor.

K-Pop sensation BTS made their debut performance at the VMAs, singing their new single Dynamite, and the seven member boy band won two early awards for best pop group and best K-pop artist.

Sydney group 5 Seconds of Summer were among the night's nominees, including for best music video for Wildflower, but left empty-handed.

Latest articles

Sport

Vandermeer set for a stint on sidelines with injury

Mooroopna product Laitham Vandermeer faces multiple games on the sidelines after copping an injury. The Western Bulldogs youngster suffered a hamstring injury in Friday night’s blockbuster match against Geelong. It was a tough night for Vandermeer...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Australia’s favourite horse was always a hit in the region

In 2012 Subzero — Australia’s favourite horse — dropped in on Tallygaroopna Primary School. He was back in 2013 for a stay at Katandra Farm to recover from a life-threatening illness. And in 2014 was a smash hit at...

Shepparton News
Sport

Legendary Melbourne Cup winner Subzero dies

SUBZERO, one of the true legends of the turf, has died – aged 32. The 1992 Melbourne Cup winner became an unparalleled ambassador for racing. And much more, becoming loved by the residents of hundreds of aged care homes and schools, which he...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Dutch author Rijneveld wins Booker Prize

Marieke Lucas Rijneveld has won the International Booker Prize for translated fiction with the novel The Discomfort of Evening.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Judge upholds Polanski’s academy expulsion

Roman Polanski will not appeal a judge’s decision to uphold his expulsion from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, his lawyer says.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

BBC accused of Rule Britannia censorship

The BBC says the final night of the Proms will feature instrumental versions of Rule, Britannia! and Land of Hope and Glory instead of traditional singalongs.

AAP Newswire