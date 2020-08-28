AAP Entertainment

R Kelly attacked in detention: lawyer

By AAP Newswire

R Kelly at the Daley Center for a hearing in Chicago

R&B singer R Kelly, who is awaiting trial on child pornography and other charges, has been assaulted by a fellow detainee in Chicago, his lawyer says.

Steve Greenberg said in a tweet he learned of the attack on his client in the Metropolitan Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said he had received conflicting information on the extent of Kelly's injuries.

"We have not been provided any information from the jail, nor has Mr Kelly called," Greenberg wrote. "We are hopeful that he was not seriously injured."

A Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman would not confirm or deny Greenberg's report.

Kelly, 53, faces several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying him with girls.

The Grammy Award-winning singer has denied abusing anyone.

