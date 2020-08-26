AAP Entertainment

Judge upholds Polanski’s academy expulsion

By AAP Newswire

Roman Polanski - AAP

1 of 1

A judge has denied Roman Polanski's request to restore his membership in the organisation that bestows the Academy Awards two years after he was expelled from it for raping a minor.

The fugitive film director sued in April 2019, asking the court to compel the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to make him a member in good standing again.

A year earlier, the academy made the rare move of expelling Polanski and Bill Cosby, months after ending the membership of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Polanski appealed the decision and in January 2019 the academy rejected his appeal.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mary Strobel on Tuesday ruled the academy had a right to expel Polanski, afforded him a fair hearing and gave him sufficient notice of his expulsion.

Harland Braun, Polanski's lawyer said the 87-year-old director has no plans to appeal Strobel's decision.

Polanski, who won a best director Oscar for The Pianist in 2003, remains a fugitive after pleading guilty to unlawful sex with a minor in 1977 and fleeing the United States the following year. He has been living in Europe since.

He had been an academy member for nearly 50 years at the time of his expulsion and his films had been nominated for 28 Oscars.

Latest articles

News

We’re here to help

Benalla Furniture Removals is a local, family-run business that can help with every stage of your move. Owner Tim Fraser said he knew how stressful moving house could be and his goal was to make the day go as smoothly as possible. ‘‘We...

Simon Ruppert
News

Ready to respond - SES undertake essential training

While much of the world has stopped thanks to COVID-19, Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES) Benalla Unit has been busy fine-tuning its skills with a recent series of swim tests. On July 29 and August 5, Benalla SES members visited the...

Simon Ruppert
News

Day Trips - North of the divide

We are so lucky to live “north of the divide” and have our lovely clear blue sky days with no wind. Everyone south of us must be so jealous, especially now that they are in another phase of Covid-19 rules. There was talk of more regional changes and...

Simon Ruppert

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Singer Justin Townes Earle dies at 38

Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle, the son of Steve Earle and known for his Americana and alt-country music, has died aged 38.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Eilish slams Trump, urges fans to vote

Singer Billie Eilish has encouraged her fans to register to vote and kick out Donald Trump during an appearance at the virtual Democratic National Convention.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

UK home of The Beatles set to reopen

The Liverpool cellar bar where The Beatles found fame is due to reopen next week for a six day festival celebrating the group.

AAP Newswire