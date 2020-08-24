AAP Entertainment

Singer Justin Townes Earle dies at 38

By AAP Newswire

Justin Townes Earle, an acclaimed singer-songwriter in the Americana/alt-country field and the son of Steve Earle, has died at age 38, according to his social media accounts.

"It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin," read the statement on Facebook and Instagram.

"So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin."

No cause of death was immediately offered.

Fans and friends reacted to the news with shock and sadness. "RIP Justin Townes Earle," tweeted the band the Head & the Heart. "We had the pleasure of playing a few shows together. He was such an immense songwriter and authentic soul. This year is a thief."

Earle was named in part after the legendary singer Townes Van Zandt, who was a friend and mentor of his famous father, rock and country singer Steve. He released his first EP, Yuma, in 2007, and was signed by Bloodshot and released his full-length debut, The Good Life, the following year.

In 2009, he was the Americana Music Association's new and emerging artist of the year. He was again the recipient of a top honour when his song Harlem River Blues won song of the year in 2011.

Earle was open about his struggle with addiction from the time he was 14 and had multiple experiences with relapsing and rehab. His website had referred to "a new-found sobriety".

His most recent album, The Saint of Lost Causes, came out in 2019. He had continued to tour until March, when the pandemic brought a halt to live shows.

