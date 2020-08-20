AAP Entertainment

Rolling Stones to open store in London

By AAP Newswire

The Rolling Stones are opening a store in London. - AAP

1 of 1

The Rolling Stones will open a flagship store in London's Soho selling clothing and merchandise, including special glassware developed with Baccarat engraved with the band's tongue logo.

RS No. 9 Carnaby at 9 Carnaby Street will also feature raincoats and hats from premium Swedish brand Stutterheim.

It has been jointly curated by the Rolling Stones and the merchandising company Bravado, and the shop will showcase the band's colours of red and black.

The store will introduce Stones Red, an official colour from Pantone which is established from the first use of the band's famous logo, and a collection celebrating the official Pantone colour will also launch with the store.

The glass floor will feature song lyrics, while the fitting rooms will be adorned with famous album artwork.

The window features a soundwave installation taken from the opening to the 1966 hit track Paint It Black.

The Rolling Stones said: "Soho has always encapsulated rock 'n' roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store.

"We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivalled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy."

Mat Vlasic, CEO of Bravado said: "With this innovative partnership, the Rolling Stones add yet another cultural touchpoint to their rich legacy.

"RS No. 9 Carnaby is the result of years of planning and decades of building one of the world's most recognised brands.

"It creates a destination where fans can connect and immerse themselves in the music, style and spirit of one of the world's most iconic and beloved bands."

The shop will open on September 9.

Latest articles

World

Suspected poisoning of Putin opponent

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in hospital in Siberia suffering symptoms of poisoning after drinking a cup of tea, his spokeswoman says.

AAP Newswire
World

Mali colonel declares himself junta head

Malians are being urged to return to daily life by a military junta after the ousting of the country’s president in a coup.

AAP Newswire
World

Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nod

Democrats have formally nominated Kamala Harris for vice-president, making her the first black woman and Asian-American on a major US presidential ticket.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Apple, Google drop Fortnite over payments

Apple and Google have removed popular video game Fortnite from their app stores over its developer’s new direct payment feature.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Ellen show ousts producers over scandal

Three senior producers have been booted from Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show following weeks of controversy amid claims of racism, bullying and sexual misconduct.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Spears asks court to curb father’s power

Britney Spears wants a US court to remove her father, who has long had broad control over her life and career, as her sole court-appointed conservator.

AAP Newswire