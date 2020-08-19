Two face court over Jam Master Jay killing

5370537724001

A second man has pleaded not guilty to murdering Run-DMC rapper Jam Master Jay in New York in 2002 in what prosecutors say was a brazen act of violence over a disputed drug deal.

Ronald Washington, 56, who is currently serving a prison sentence for robbery, was charged along with Karl Jordan Jr on Monday for the shooting death of the musician, whose real name was Jason Mizell, in his New York recording studio.