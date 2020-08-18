AAP Entertainment

Ellen show ousts producers over scandal

By AAP Newswire

Ellen DeGeneres - AAP

1 of 1

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has overhauled its senior production team following accusations of racial insensitivity, sexual misconduct and other problems in the work environment at the long-running daytime talk show.

Three senior producers - executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman - have been ousted from the Warner Bros-distributed syndicated strip following damning allegations raised in recent reports by Buzzfeed and Variety.

Ellen veterans Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Derek Westervelt will remain at the show as executive producers alongside host DeGeneres. Connelly, Lassner and Westervelt have been with the show since its inception in 2003.

A Warner Bros spokeswoman confirmed Glavin, Leman and Norman had "parted ways" with the show.

The news was delivered to Ellen staffers Monday afternoon during a staff meeting in which DeGeneres spoke via a videoconference call. DeGeneres was emotional and apologetic as she addressed more than 200 staffers.

According to multiple sources, DeGeneres told the staff she was "not perfect" and realised that in the effort for the show to run as a "well-oiled machine", sometimes leaders were not as sensitive to "human beings" as they should have been.

She said reading disturbing allegations about the atmosphere on the show was "heartbreaking".

At the same time, during the meeting Connelly and Lassner addressed the results of the studio's internal investigation that was sparked by the flurry of reports. After interviewing more than 100 people connected to the show, the probe found there was no evidence of "systemic" racism on the show although there was an acknowledgement that more needed to be done in terms of diversity and inclusion.

Warner Bros. declined to comment on the specifics of the investigation.

The departures had been expected ever since Glavin, Leman and Norman were cited in a July 30 story published by Buzzfeed about allegations of misconduct, harassment and questionable behaviour on the set of the show.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton has its own COVID-19 contact tracing team

Going back into stage three restrictions might feel like Groundhog Day, but there’s one crucial difference between this lockdown and the previous version. Shepparton has its own dedicated COVID-19 contact tracing team.

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton reports two new active COVID-19 cases

Greater Shepparton has reported two new cases of COVID-19 as the total number of active cases in the region reached 20, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Madi Chwasta
News

Masks can be a struggle for trauma survivors. Here are some breathing exercises to help.

A Shepparton psychologist is encouraging local trauma survivors to practise breathing exercises, as face masks present a major trigger for many. Pure Empowerment clinical director Rachael Willis said face coverings could also impact on people’s...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Apple, Google drop Fortnite over payments

Apple and Google have removed popular video game Fortnite from their app stores over its developer’s new direct payment feature.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Singer Trini Lopez dies of virus at 83

Singer Trini Lopez, best remembered for hits such as If I Had A Hammer and I’m Comin’ Home, as well as acting in The Dirty Dozen, has died at 83.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Ellen show ousts producers over scandal

Three senior producers have been booted from Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show following weeks of controversy amid claims of racism, bullying and sexual misconduct.

AAP Newswire