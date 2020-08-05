AAP Entertainment

Breakfast at Tiffany’s manuscript sells

By AAP Newswire

Actress Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 film, "Breakfast at Tiffany's." - AAP

Truman Capote's final manuscript for Breakfast At Tiffany's has sold for STG377,000 ($A689,415) at auction.

The typescript, covered in hundreds of Capote's handwritten edits, sold to an anonymous buyer at Sotheby's London for more more than double the pre-sale estimate of STG120,000-180,000.

It reveals Capote gave his famous heroine Holly Golightly, played in the film adaptation by Audrey Hepburn, a different name - Connie Gustafson.

Dr Gabriel Heaton, specialist in books and manuscripts at Sotheby's, said: "The character of Holly Golightly is, of course, the heart of Breakfast at Tiffany's and the most striking change made by Capote in this draft relates to her.

"Whilst Connie Gustafson may be more plausible as a child bride from Tulip, Texas, she would never have had the impact on the world that she has had as Holly Golightly.

"Undoubtedly one of the great names of modern comedy, it is as magnificently implausible as its owner and connects to her character in a number of ways: 'Golightly' reflects the lightness with which she treats the world, her lack of attachment to place and perhaps hints at promiscuity; whilst 'Holly' will prickle if you get too close."

