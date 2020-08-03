AAP Entertainment

Top Aussie artists to play gigs across NSW

By AAP Newswire

Jimmy Barnes - AAP

1 of 1

Some of the biggest names in Australian music will soon be playing at gigs across NSW, in a government-funded bid to boost regional tourism and support the coronavirus-hit events industry.

The Great Southern Nights initiative will result in 1000 COVID-safe gigs being hosted across the state, with 50 per cent in regional areas.

Jimmy Barnes, The Veronicas, Missy Higgins, Thelma Plum, Amy Shark, and Tones and I are among the headlines acts already secured to play at the events in November.

The initiative is being run in partnership with ARIA - the Australian Recording Industry Association.

Venues wanting to take part can submit up to four gig proposals for consideration.

Successful applications will receive a grant to help them secure talent and deliver the event.

Jobs and Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres says it will be a game changer for businesses which have been crippled by tough social distancing measures.

"This is what Great Southern Nights is all about - bringing people together in a safe way to enjoy our signature hospitality, awesome talent and the unique communities across Sydney and regional NSW," he said in statement on Monday.

"There's no more authentic experience than celebrating Australian music in a country pub, local bar or beachfront club."

More than 700 venues have already registered an interest to be involved, but formal applications open on Monday and close on August 14.

Venues must have a COVID-safe plan and a proven record of hosting live music events to apply.

Latest articles

National

Extra disability help fast-tracked in SA

The South Australian government will move to fast-track extra resources to support disabled people considered particularly vulnerable.

AAP Newswire
National

Dead trees may have caused NSW Tathra fire

A blaze that burned through the NSW south coast town of Tathra likely began after one or more dead trees fell on power lines, an inquest has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Unions, business unite over pandemic leave

As the Fair Work Commission is asked to extend two weeks pandemic leave to disability workers, business and the unions peak body are seeking a national plan.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Bugsy Malone director Alan Parker dies

Alan Parker, the British director whose exceptionally wide-ranging oeuvre ranged from Bugsy Malone and Midnight Express to Evita, has died aged 76.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Twitter dumps UK rapper over anti-Semitism

Twitter has permanently suspended 41-year-old British grime artist Wiley after he posted anti-Semitic comments.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Michael Mosley slams UK govt over pandemic

TV health program presenter Michael Mosley has slammed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government over their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire