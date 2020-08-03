AAP Entertainment

Post-COVID TV series starts filming in SA

By AAP Newswire

A six-part Australian comedy series has begun filming in South Australia, the first major production in the state since the shutdown of the industry caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rachel Griffiths, Wayne Blair and Erik Thomson feature in Aftertaste, which has been developed by Adelaide company Closer Productions with support from the South Australian Film Corporation.

The series has created work for more than 100 cast and crew from Monday and will also provide work for up to 200 extras.

"We welcome the news that 76 crew and 34 cast from South Australia are back working in our local screen industry," Innovation and Skills Minister David Pisoni said.

"SA Health has also played a vital role in enabling production to restart safely, and we thank the additional 10 interstate cast and crew for their co-operation and willingness to adhere to quarantine requirements."

SA Film Corporation chief executive Kate Croser said the series was paving the way for other productions to start shooting in SA.

Thomson stars as Easton West, an internationally renowned yet volatile celebrity chef who has a spectacular fall from grace and returns to his hometown in the Adelaide Hills.

"I am thrilled to be finally donning the chef whites and working with such an exciting cast and crew," he said.

"The Adelaide Hills is the perfect backdrop for our irreverent take on food culture and the notion of the notorious celebrity chef."

