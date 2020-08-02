AAP Entertainment

‘Cocoon’ star Wilford Brimley dead at 85

By AAP Newswire

Obit Wilford Brimley - AAP

1 of 1

Wilford Brimley, who worked his way up from stunt performer to star of film such as Cocoon and The Natural, has died. He was 85.

Brimley's manager Lynda Bensky said the actor died on Saturday morning in a Utah hospital. He was on dialysis and had several medical ailments.

The moustachioed Brimley was a familiar face for a number of roles, often playing gruff characters like his grizzled baseball manager in The Natural.

Brimley's best-known work was in Cocoon, in which he was part of a group of seniors who discover an alien pod that rejuvenates them. The 1985 Ron Howard film won two Oscars, including a supporting actor honour for Don Ameche.

Brimley also starred in Cocoon: The Return, a 1988 sequel.

For years he was pitchman for Quaker Oats in ther US and in recent years appeared in a series of diabetes spots that turned him at one point into a social media sensation.

"Wilford Brimley was a man you could trust," Bensky said in a statement.

"He said what he meant and he meant what he said. He had a tough exterior and a tender heart. I'm sad that I will no longer get to hear my friend's wonderful stories. He was one of a kind."

Though never nominated for an Oscar or Emmy Award, Brimley amassed an impressive list of credits. In 1993's John Grisham adaptation The Firm, Brimley starred opposite Tom Cruise as a tough-nosed investigator who deployed ruthless tactics to keep his law firm's secrets safe.

A Utah native, Brimley's Hollywood career started in the late 1960s as a stuntman, where he forged a friendship with Robert Duvall.

Duvall's encouragement led Brimley to seek more prominent acting roles and his career took off after his appearance in 1979's The China Syndrome, according to a biography prepared by Turner Classic Movies.

Brimley had a recurring role as a blacksmith on The Waltons and the 1980s prime-time series Our House.

He is survived by is wife Beverly and three sons.

Latest articles

Finance

Digital game being used to assess children

Melbourne company Tali Digital is making progress commercialising its digital game that can assess young children for learning disorders.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Super Retail Group seeing sales boom

Rebel Sports and Supercheap Auto owner Super Retail Group said that its sales strongly rebounded in May and June.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Origin Energy June quarter revenue falls

Origin Energy’s fourth-quarter revenue from the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project has dropped 5 per centdue to coronavirus-related disruptions.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Bugsy Malone director Alan Parker dies

Alan Parker, the British director whose exceptionally wide-ranging oeuvre ranged from Bugsy Malone and Midnight Express to Evita, has died aged 76.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Twitter dumps UK rapper over anti-Semitism

Twitter has permanently suspended 41-year-old British grime artist Wiley after he posted anti-Semitic comments.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Gone With the Wind’s de Havilland hailed

Gone With the Wind star Olivia de Havilland, considered one of the last surviving actors of the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died at the age of 104.

AAP Newswire