Blanchett, Jackman, Gadsby score Emmy nods

By AAP Newswire

Australian star power will shine bright at this year's Emmy Awards with Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman, Toni Collette, Hannah Gadsby and Sarah Snook picking up nominations.

HBO's Watchmen dominated Tuesday's nomination ceremony with 26 nods ahead of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel's 20 and Ozark's 18.

Blanchett and Jackman are used to attending the Oscars and other film industry awards ceremonies, but successfully crossed over to be in the running for TV's highest honour.

Blanchett was nominated for lead actress in a limited TV series or movie category for her performance in Mrs America.

Jackman received his nod for lead actor in a limited TV series or movie for Bad Education.

Collette was nominated for her supporting role in Unbelievable.

Snook also received her honour for a supporting performance in the TV series Succession.

Gadsby is up for outstanding writing for a variety special for Douglas.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will take place on September 20.

