AAP Entertainment

Gone With the Wind’s de Havilland dies

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of Olivia de Havilland - AAP

1 of 1

Two-time Academy Award winner and Gone With the Wind star Olivia de Havilland has died at the age of 104.

Her former lawyer Suzelle M Smith confirmed the news.

"Last night, the world lost an international treasure, and I lost a dear friend and beloved client. She died peacefully in Paris," Smith told Variety.

De Havilland won best actress Oscars for The Heiress and To Each His Own in the late 1940s, and was Oscar-nominated for Gone With the Wind, The Snake Pit and Hold Back the Dawn.

Described as "the last surviving star" of Gone With the Wind for more than 50 years, after Vivien Leigh, Leslie Howard and Clark Gable died much earlier, she rarely capitalised on that fact, staying mostly out of the limelight and preferring to live a quiet life in France.

Latest articles

News

No fee hikes for Kirwans Bridge residents

Goulburn-Murray Water (G-MW) has reached a decision about its “occupational licence” fee, which will now see newcomers pay a higher fee for structures next to rivers or lakes, while existing licence holders will continue paying a lower rate. It...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Kristy Farrow’s life was changed by trigeminal neuralgia and Bell’s palsy

Kialla’s Kristy Farrow will never smile again like she used to; a trademark smile that lit up a room. And she will never spend a day, even an hour, without enduring excruciating pain. It’s the type of pain that has resulted in her overarching...

Charmayne Allison
News

Heartwarming appeal helps kids through the cold

It’s almost never a good thing when the bins are full. But if those bins happen to be jam-packed with warm winter-wear for children, it guarantees that our unbearably cold winter nights will become that little bit more bearable for some young...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Megan Gale’s brother found dead in Perth

Jason Gale, the brother of supermodel Megan Gale, has been found dead in bushland in Perth, a week after he was last seen buying petrol and water.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Bieber visits ‘powerless’ Kanye

Kanye West says pop star Justin Bieber has been the latest visitor to his Wyoming ranch following a tumultuous week for the rapper.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

‘He’s nuts mom’: Heard’s 2013 text on Depp

Amber Heard has begun wrapping up her evidence in Johnny Depp’s libel trial against a British tabloid, detailing other incidents of violence by her ex.

AAP Newswire