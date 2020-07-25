AAP Entertainment

Bieber visits ‘powerless’ Kanye

By AAP Newswire

Kanye West - AAP

1 of 1

Justin Bieber has visited Kanye West at his ranch in Wyoming following a tumultuous week for the rapper.

West sparked concern after sharing a blizzard of worrying tweets that contained a number of claims against his family, including accusations wife Kim Kardashian West had tried to "lock me up".

In response, Kardashian West said she was "powerless" and reminded fans her husband suffered bipolar disorder.

On Friday, West revealed pop star Bieber was the latest visitor to his Yeezy Campus in Wyoming and posted a picture of the Canadian deep in conversation with music executive Damon Dash.

West captioned the post: "DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus."

Bieber, 26, was wearing a lime green hoodie for the visit and was pictured relaxing in a chair while speaking with Dash.

He has been on a road trip with wife Hailey, 23, and shared snaps of the journey on Instagram.

Friday had been scheduled as the release date for West's latest album, Donda: With Child, but there was no sign of it on streaming platforms.

The 43-year-old is yet to provide an official update on the album. He has endured a chaotic week since appearing in South Carolina on Sunday, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate.

One of the ideas he floated was giving struggling mothers one million dollars in order to discourage abortions. He also said he and his wife considered terminating their first pregnancy.

West followed up the headline-grabbing appearance with several Twitter storms, in which he criticised his mother-in-law Kris Jenner and said he wanted to divorce Kardashian West, the mother of his four children.

Latest articles

News

Goulburn Valley Mobile Library returns to the road

The Goulburn Valley Libraries’ Mobile Library service is back in action again after being halted in March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Michael Von Güttner
News

We Go Together: Connect GV’s Dean and Dallas make a strong team

Shepparton’s Dean Pritchett met supported employee Dallas McGraw three years ago when he joined Connect GV as a supported employment officer. A wiz on the whipper snipper, Dallas has quickly cemented himself of one of Dean’s star employees &mdash...

Charmayne Allison
News

Local wineries cop “flawed” warning label

Wineries across the region have been slapped with a new mandatory pregnancy warning label which the wine industry says could spell financial ruin for winemakers across regional Victoria. Last Friday, a ministerial council supported a new red, white...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Megan Gale’s brother found dead in Perth

Jason Gale, the brother of supermodel Megan Gale, has been found dead in bushland in Perth, a week after he was last seen buying petrol and water.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Depp threw bottles ‘like grenades’: Heard

Johnny Depp threw bottles of liquor “like grenades” during a fight, severing his fingertip, Amber Heard has told a UK court, denying she was the aggressor.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

‘He’s nuts mom’: Heard’s 2013 text on Depp

Amber Heard has begun wrapping up her evidence in Johnny Depp’s libel trial against a British tabloid, detailing other incidents of violence by her ex.

AAP Newswire