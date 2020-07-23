AAP Entertainment

Touch of glamour makes face masks fun

By AAP Newswire

Belgian jewellery designer Olivia Hainaut - AAP

1 of 1

Take a face mask, adorn it with jewels or attach it to a long, flowing neck scarf. What have you got?

A pandemic precaution, yes, but also a luxury fashion statement that can cost anywhere from 75 to 160 euros ($A122-$A260).

As mask-wearing becomes part of everyday defences against the coronavirus, Belgian designers are turning medical masks into chic accessories.

Brussels-based stylist Aude De Wolf has created a "scarf mask" that uses linen, cashmere and other high-quality materials to combine masks with luxurious shawls.

"I was inspired by my mother because she doesn't like her neck," De Wolf, who has already sewn some 1500 free medical masks for hospitals, told Reuters from her workshop.

"You can slip the mask off when you're in the car and slip it back on in the shops ... You could say it's a luxury product," she said of the masks, which she is selling for 160 euros each.

Haut-couture garment and accessory maker Olivia Hainaut has turned her skills to creating masks with sequins, jewels and other flamboyant touches, such as silk flowers. They sell from 75 euros, depending on the work and materials involved.

"These are not masks for everyday wear, perhaps for a party or a wedding ... the idea is to bring some joy to something that is very sad," she said of the pandemic.

Latest articles

National

Returning SA virus case prompts review

A new case of COVID-19 in South Australia has prompted a review of the number of essential workers allowed to travel to and from Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus drives net debt to a record $677.1b

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has revealed net debt will hit a record $677.1 billion at the end of 2020/21, more than a third of the economy’s size.

AAP Newswire
National

Bid to stop Sydney BLM rally ‘invalid’

A judge being asked to consider stopping a Black Lives Matter rally says he’s very concerned by the NSW Police Commissioner’s comments on the matter.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

McCartney and Ringo make ‘magic’ music

Sir Paul McCartney says recording with Sir Ringo Starr for their first post-Beatles collaboration has been ‘magical’.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Megan Gale’s brother found dead in Perth

Jason Gale, the brother of supermodel Megan Gale, has been found dead in bushland in Perth, a week after he was last seen buying petrol and water.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Depp threw bottles ‘like grenades’: Heard

Johnny Depp threw bottles of liquor “like grenades” during a fight, severing his fingertip, Amber Heard has told a UK court, denying she was the aggressor.

AAP Newswire