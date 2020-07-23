AAP Entertainment

NT’s largest music festival postponed

By AAP Newswire

ED SHEERAN CONCERT - AAP

1 of 1

Music festival-goers in the Northern Territory will have to wait until May next year to attend the next People's Choice BASSINTHEGRASS due to COVID-19.

The territory's largest music festival was originally scheduled for October 31 this year, but the NT government announced on Thursday it needed to be postponed.

Under the Territory's border restrictions, travel from Victoria and NSW is restricted.

"This means it won't be possible to deliver People's Choice BASSINTHEGRASS to the world-class standard music fans expect in 2020," it said in a statement.

"This is a difficult but necessary decision in order to put the safety of Territorians first."

Live acts including Hayden James, Missy Higgins and Peking Duk confirmed they would attend next year's festival.

Tourism and Culture Minister Lauren Moss said the event was the Territory's most popular music festival.

She said many people would be disappointed in the postponement, but urged existing 2020 ticket-holders not to get a ticket refund as they would be valid for 2021.

"We have hard borders for a reason, and it's to protect Territorians. We won't put Territorians at risk," Ms Moss said.

"The Territory government will keep doing whatever it takes to protect Territorians, and I know Territorians will make the festival next year the best one ever."

Refunds are available through Moshtix.

Latest articles

AFL

Tuohy leaps to defence of Bomber McKenna

Geelong star Zach Tuohy has slammed the treatment received by fellow Irishman Conor McKenna, following his positive test for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Suns faith being rewarded for Weller

Lachie Weller and Gold Coast both took significant gambles with each other but it’s a move that is paying off for both parties.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL sticks firm to recent rule tweak

The umpires made a mess of the holding-the-ball rule tweak on Monday night but the AFL is confident it was merely an aberration.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Megan Gale’s brother found dead in Perth

Jason Gale, the brother of supermodel Megan Gale, has been found dead in bushland in Perth, a week after he was last seen buying petrol and water.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

McCartney and Ringo make ‘magic’ music

Sir Paul McCartney says recording with Sir Ringo Starr for their first post-Beatles collaboration has been ‘magical’.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Depp threw bottles ‘like grenades’: Heard

Johnny Depp threw bottles of liquor “like grenades” during a fight, severing his fingertip, Amber Heard has told a UK court, denying she was the aggressor.

AAP Newswire