Stones jam with Jimmy Page in lost track

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of The Rolling Stones in 2016 - AAP

The Rolling Stones have released a previously lost track named Scarlet, recorded at guitarist Ronnie Wood's house in 1974 and featuring Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page.

The song combines Mick Jagger's swaggering vocal with richly textured guitars and is described in a statement to be "as infectious and raunchy as anything the band cut in this hallowed era, a holy grail for any Stones devotee".

The long-lost track, released on Wednesday, also features Blind Faith's Rick Grech on bass.

"I remember first jamming this with Jimmy and Keith in Ronnie (Wood's) basement studio. It was a great session," Jagger said.

Page recalled how he had gone to Wood's house to play some guitar solos.

"It's an ultra-rare appearance by me outside of Led Zeppelin in the '70s," the guitarist said on his Twitter account.

"I arrived early on that evening and got to do it straight away within a few takes. It sounded good to me and I left them to it."

Page added that Jagger had contacted him recently and he got to hear the finished version.

"It sounded great and really solid."

The Rolling Stones in April released a new track, Living in a Ghost Town, part-recorded during the coronavirus lockdown.

That song Scarlet and two other previously unreleased tracks will appear on a new multi-format version of the Stone's 1973 album Goats Head Soup in September.

